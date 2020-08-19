CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There’s a sense of urgency to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and vaccine trials are happening across the world including several in our area.
Jean Montgomery, 48, is taking part in a vaccine trial in Chesterfield. She has asthma and had another major health scare when she was younger.
“I had acute respiratory distress syndrome when I was 19 and I almost died from it,” Montgomery said. “That was really scary for me. So I spent four and a half months in the hospital so I have a lot of empathy for the people who do have coronavirus.”
Montgomery is one of hundreds of volunteers participating in a vaccine trial at Clinical Research Professionals.
“I still hurt where my vaccination site is, and they called me today to ask me to let them know when the pain goes away. It’s not major. It’s just sore, kind of like a bruise,” Montgomery said.
[RELATED: SLU looking for volunteers as it enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial]
Half of the participants received a potential COVID-19 vaccine while the other half were given a placebo. Montgomery must keep a diary about the vaccination and any side effects she may experience.
“You enter your temperature, they ask you about if you have any aches, if you have any pains,” she said.
She also has to monitor her health for coronavirus symptoms.
Montgomery said she’s never done a vaccine trial before and was nervous to start this one. She’s just hoping to help in any way she can.
“I’m glad that scientists and doctors are looking for cures and that they have research studies and willing people who want to help,” she said.
Montgomery has about a half dozen follow up appointments for the trial. She said she’s getting paid about $120 for each office visit. If you’re interested in volunteering for the trial, you can find more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.