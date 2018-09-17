ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman reportedly went to the hospital with back injuries after crashing into the back of a school bus Monday morning.
A woman told News 4 her daughter and granddaughter were in a car when a bus stopped in the middle of an intersection at Humphrey and Morganford in South City around 8:35 a.m. She said her daughter’s vehicle then rear-ended the bus.
The woman reportedly went to the hospital with back injuries.
St. Louis Public School District officials said the bus was heading to Mullanphy and Shaw at the time. The bus left the scene. There were 14 students on the bus at the time, but none of them suffered any reported injuries.
