ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a building had a partial collapse in north St. Louis City.
Crews with the city's fire department responded to the 5900 block of Romaine Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The rear wall of a vacant two-story brick building partially collapsed just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews said a woman was trapped inside and was later taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
