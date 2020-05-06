ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators with St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide that happened in North County Wednesday night.
According to police, officers to a shooting in the 10000 block of Sheffingdell Court at 6 p.m.
The victim, an adult male in his 50’s, was found by officers inside a home. He was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.
Police say the victim and a woman in her 20s were involved in an altercation outside when the man was shot. She is currently in custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
