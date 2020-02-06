WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after police say he got into an accident in Webster Groves, causing a pregnant woman to lose her baby.
Jahkem Hall, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, resisting arrest, risk of serious injury or death to any person and property damage.
Police say he was driving with a pregnant passenger inside the car in the 800 block of South Rock Hill Road around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when a police officer attempted to pull him over, but he would not stop.
The officer following Hall lost track of his car but later found it after Hall got into accident near Big Bend and Baker. Hall was arrested at the scene and officers say they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside the car.
Both Hall and the pregnant passenger were taken to a hospital. Police said the passenger suffered a miscarriage due to trauma from the accident.
Police say Hall was wanted on other outstanding warrants.
Hall is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
