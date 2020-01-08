LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WDRB/CNN) -- A Kentucky police officer is the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of groping a woman during a traffic stop in January 2019.
Kali Coates is suing the Louisville police department and the city.
The incident was captured on police body camera video and shows a fellow officer stopped the search after seeing the officer doing the search incorrectly.
The officer is still employed with the department.
Attorney Shaun Wimberly filed the lawsuit claiming Officer Tyler Gelnett groped Coates and placed his hand in her underwear when she first got out of the car. Then when she was moved to the back of the car, she was searched again.
“It was just a violation of the young lady’s privacy, it really was,” Wimberly said. “He again began to search her, went from bottom right around her ankle, up her leg, around her vagina so hard that she jumped.”
Another officer can be heard on the body camera video saying, “With male officers it’s supposed to be back of the hand...as soon as he did it wrong. He’s a new officer. I’m training him. Males can search but we’re supposed to use the back of our hands.”
The body camera shows the officer saying Coates had a warrant, but it’s how she was searched that caught the attention of another officer.
“As soon as he did what he did that officer immediately said, ‘What are you doing?’ I found that very honorable,” Wimberly said.
Coates filed a complaint with police but never heard back. She’s now asking for damages and a jury trial.
