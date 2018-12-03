ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A stretch of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County was closed after a woman was reportedly struck and killed while running from police early Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly after 1:40 a.m., they were notified that the Moscow Mills Police Department was pursuing a vehicle on southbound Highway 61 after the vehicle pulled in front of an officer and slammed on their breaks in an attempt to make the officer strike them. The pursuit then went from Highway 61 onto eastbound Interstate 70, where it was terminated a short time later because of speeds and the vehicle weaving badly.
Shortly after, an officer with the St. Charles County Police Department got behind the suspect vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 at Highway K and began another pursuit. When the suspect vehicle approached Highway 370 it slowed around mile marker 224 and stopped, at which time the driver ran from the vehicle.
After leaving the vehicle, the suspect was struck and killed by a vehicle that was on the westbound side of the interstate.
The suspect was later identified as Cayce Wilson, 40, of Troy, Missouri.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Wilson as taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the area to investigate.
Following the fatal incident, all lanes of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 224 were closed. The lanes reopened just after 5 a.m.
