Person struck, killed on I-64 near Fairview Heights

A person was struck and killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed on westbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights Saturday.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a black Chevrolet Malibu pulled over to the shoulder near milepost 11.5 when 55-year-old Rena Wood from Hartsville, Tennessee, got out the car. Officials said Woods walked into the traffic lanes and was struck by a car. She died at the scene.

The other car left the scene but was later located by police.

An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate further. The highway was reopened overnight. 

