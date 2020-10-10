SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 46-year-old woman was killed following a crash in South County Friday morning.
The crash happened in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road near Greymonte Estates Drive around 8:20 a.m.
Police said a 46-year-old Jennifer Marr was struck by a Honda Accord after she got out of her Toyota Sequioa. She died at the scene.
Three children, between the age of 10-15, were inside the SUV during the crash. As a precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
The driver of the Accord suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Both directions of Telegraph Rd. in South County was shut down for several hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
