ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was struck by a stray bullet during an apparent rolling gun battle in south St. Louis Friday evening.
The 59-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet in the 3200 block of Miami while the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other around 7:30 p.m., according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.