The crash closed the lanes near Carrie Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed one person died and another person was taken to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was struck and killed after exiting her crashed car on eastbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

According to police, Mariaraphaella Nguyen-Truong was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the express lanes near E. Carrie Avenue around 6:30 a.m. While standing on the passenger side of the crashed car, a 2015 Nissan Altima crashed into the 42-year-old’s car, which then struck her.

Nguyen-Truong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

