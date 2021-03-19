ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old woman stabbed and hit a 60-year-old man with a crowbar and then stole his property Friday morning in north St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was in the 6300 block of Sherry Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood when the woman approached him and demanded his money. The man refused and that's when the woman stabbed him in the head and hand with a box cutter and then hit him several times with a crowbar.
Police said the women then took his property and left the area. She was later arrested and taken into custody in the 5000 block of Goodfellow.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable but critical condition. No other information was released.
