AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after a woman was found stabbed to death in Affton Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers from St. Louis County’s Affton Southwest Precinct were called to the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane. When they arrived, officers found a woman dead of apparent stab wounds.
After the woman was found, police took a male person of interest into custody.
According to police, the man and woman knew one another.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
