FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A female was allegedly stabbed in the face while in a passenger seat by another female sitting behind her in Fairview Heights, police said.
The female victim told police a male acquaintance had invited her to meet him in the parking lot of Wingate Hotel at 140 Ludwig Drive.
Police said the female victim was sitting in the front seat of the man’s vehicle while another female attacked her from behind. The female suspect had been hiding in the back of the SUV.
The female victim was stabbed in the face and shoulder and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries are non-threatening.
The victim identified both the male and female suspects by name.
Police later found the suspects a their residence and were both taken into custody and transferred to the Fairview Heights Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.