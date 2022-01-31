ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) – An argument led to a stabbing in North City.
Police said 30-year-old woman was assaulted and stabbed in the leg by a 29-year-old man after getting into an argument in the 4200 block of College Ave. She was taken to a hospital.
The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
