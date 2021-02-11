ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was stabbed at a Dollar Tree store in St. Peters Thursday afternoon.
According to St. Peters police, officers responded to 6670 Mexico Road at 12:30 p.m. They found a 35-year-old woman inside the store with stab wounds to her head and hand.
Before police arrived, bystanders had restrained a 62-year-old suspect. He was taken into custody and is currently under police supervision at an area hospital, police said.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment for her wounds.
Police are actively investigating this assault. At this time, investigators do not believe the suspect and the woman knew each other.
