SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is being sought after a gun and other items were stolen from vehicles in Sunset Hills.
Police said the wanted woman is a person of interest in the theft of a semi-automatic handgun and other items on Sept. 19.
Police said anyone who recognizes the woman should not leave comments with identifying information on their Facebook page but should call their detective bureau at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
