Funeral mass for Jamie Schmidt

The funeral mass for Jamie Schmidt. 

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The woman killed inside a West County Catholic store is being laid to rest.

Jamie Schmidt, 53, was shopping at the Catholic Supply store in the 1400 block of Manchester when she was shot and killed on Nov. 19.

The St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in House Springs was packed Tuesday morning as friends and family gathered for a funeral mass for the wife and mother of three.

Schmidt’s accused killer, Thomas Bruce, made his first court appearance Monday and asked for a public defender.

Also on Tuesday, St. Louis County Councilman-elect Tim Fitch called for a federal prosecution of Bruce, citing the incoming attorney general’s stance on the death penalty.

