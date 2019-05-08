ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 61-year-old woman was shot while walking on Delmar in Midtown St. Louis Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Delmar after a woman was shot in the leg. The woman told police she was walking with three other people when someone in a blue or grey sedan began firing shots.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
No one else was injured during the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
