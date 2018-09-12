ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –- A woman was shot while shielding her two small children at a MetroLink station Wednesday night.
The 23-year-old woman was seated on the east side of Des Peres when she heard gunshots being fired just before 7:30 p.m. When she heard the gunfire, she used her body to shield her two sons, ages 1 and 9 months.
Police said two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were firing shots at an unknown person. While firing the shots, police believe one of the suspects shot the other in the leg.
“There was so many shots and it just kept going and at some point you just think they going to stop shooting and people are just going to run and I’m lying on the ground just waiting to get shot, and it just kept going and going,” a witness who didn’t want to be identified said. “People running, and it suddenly stopped, and this lady is like, ‘she got hit, she got hit,’ and she wasn’t even screaming and she was just sitting, and she had babies on either side of her and she was just bleeding down her leg. Then officers came and picked up the baby and said, ‘Hey, can you take the baby?’ And of course I’m going to take the baby.”
When St. Louis County officers assigned to the MetroLink arrived, they detained both suspects.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
The injured suspect was taken to the hospital and found to be fit for confinement.
The witness told News 4 she does not feel safe at the Delmar station.
“I hate this station, I don’t like coming to this station. Why? Because they all congregate here. This is the place to be and hangout and now I know why, they just like to shoot at each other,” she said.
Neither buses nor trains were stopping at the station due to police activity for several hours, authorities said, but normal service has since been restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.