EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot at the bottom of a ramp from Interstate 255 in Edwardsville Thursday night.
Illinois State Police officials said the woman was airlifted with non life-threatening injuries after getting shot at the I-255 ramp to New Poag Road a little after 7 p.m.
There's no description for the suspect vehicle at this time. No other information was released.
