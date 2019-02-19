EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot while insider her car in East St. Louis overnight.
Police said the woman was shot while in the 6800 block of State Street just east of Interstate 255 during the early morning hours Tuesday.
According to police, the woman and suspect were both driving when the shooting occurred.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.