ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot while driving and then got into an accident in north St. Louis City Friday morning.
The St. Louis City Police Department said the woman was driving near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow when she got shot in the arm around 10:20 a.m.
Police said the woman was then involved in an accident with an unrelated vehicle at Natural Bridge and Clara.
A woman occupant in the other vehicle was hurt due to the crash. Her condition is unknown.
No other information was released.
