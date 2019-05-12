O'FALLON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- An O'Fallon, Mo. man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Casalon Parkway just before 8 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old Catherine Rhodes shot.
Emergency crews attempted to render aid to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Jamal Rhodes, 32, shortly afterwards. He was charged with one count of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jamal Rhodes' Facebook page shows a married statues to Catherine Rhodes.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing but police said no other suspects are being sought at this time.
No additional information has been released.
