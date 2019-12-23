ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was found shot to death in north St. Louis overnight.
The 20-year-old was found dead just before 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Cora.
There have been at least 194 homicides in St. Louis so far in 2019, the second highest total since 1995. Last year, there were 186 homicides in St. Louis.
