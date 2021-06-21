ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-oldwoman was killed by a man who later fatally shot himself in north St. Louis County Friday.
The incident unfolded shortly after 5 a.m. while 28-year-old Angelo Jackson and his girlfriend 29-year-old Johnesia Murry were driving down Bellefontaine Road just north of Interstate 270, an officer on scene told News 4. A crashed white car was found crashed into a utility pole in the area.
According to police, Murry was found shot to death inside of the crashed car. Jackson ran from the crashed car then allegedly shot himself in the head. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead.
Authorities have classified the incident as an apparent murder-suicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.