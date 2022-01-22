Woman shot, thrown from car in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was thrown from a car after she was shot in North City Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Riverview and Halls Ferry.
The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.
