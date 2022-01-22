You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot, thrown from car in North City

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Woman shot, thrown from car near Halls Ferry and Riverview
KMOV

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was thrown from a car after she was shot in North City Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Riverview and Halls Ferry. 

The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.