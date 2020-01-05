ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot several times by someone she knew in south St. Louis City shortly before noon on Sunday.
Police say the woman was shot in the leg multiple times in the area of Delor Street and Alaska Avenue around 11:50 a.m. in the southern parts of Dutchtown.
Police said the woman knew the suspect who left the area after he shot her.
No other information was released.
