NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in North County overnight.
Officers found a woman dead in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road near Interstate 70 around 4:45 a.m. Detectives said she was in an altercation before the shooting.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 .
