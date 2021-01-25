ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed north of downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.
The unidentified woman was shot just before midnight at an apartment complex near 9th Street and Carr, which is located a couple blocks from the Dome at America’s Center.
A neighbor told News 4 they heard at least a dozen shots fired.
It is currently unknown if the woman was shot inside the apartment or outside.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
