ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to the Gate neighborhood Sunday morning after a woman was found dead.
Just before 8 a.m., a woman was found shot in the 2700 block of Park Avenue just blocks rom Lafayette Park. She died at the scene.
Officers took a man into custody. Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
