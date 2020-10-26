In St. Louis City, there have been at least 215 murders this year, which is on pace to be the most homicide in 25 years.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot and killed Sunday night just south of downtown St Louis. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 28-year-old woman was found shot near Lasalle Park Court and South 9th Street just before 

Her identity has not been released. 

