ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –A woman was shot and killed in St. Louis' Academy neighborhood Monday morning.
The woman was found shot to death in the 5000 block of Enright before 10:45 a.m., according to police.
No other information has been released.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –A woman was shot and killed in St. Louis' Academy neighborhood Monday morning.
The woman was found shot to death in the 5000 block of Enright before 10:45 a.m., according to police.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.