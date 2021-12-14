You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot, killed in north St. Louis

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
KMOvGeneric_investigation

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood after a woman was found dead. 

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers found the body of a woman in the 1400 block of Semple Ave. Police said she was shot to death. 

No additional information has been released. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.