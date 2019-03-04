ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.
The unidentified woman was shot in the torso in the 8300 block of North Broadway around 1 a.m. Monday. According to police, the woman was found in a vehicle with possible witnesses.
After the shooting, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
