Woman shot, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead following a North County shooting early Tuesday morning.
At 3:30 a.m., officers found a woman shot and killed in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
