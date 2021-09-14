NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Detectives in St. Louis County are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., officers arrived to the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive near Chambers Road after a ShotSpotter alert was activated. Once there, they found a woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.
