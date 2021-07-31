ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to North County for a deadly shooting Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road near New Halls Ferry Road. Family of the unidentified woman told News 4 she was outside of the home where she was shot.
Limited details have been released about what led up to the shooting.
