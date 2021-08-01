ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a gunman in connection to a deadly domestic dispute in north St. Louis County Saturday.
The shooting happened at 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road near New Halls Ferry Road. Family of 27-year-old Charlisa Turner told News 4 she was outside of the home when she was shot during an altercation with a man she was in a relationship with.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
