FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Old Highway 141 Tuesday night.
The sheriff's office said a man starting shooting at a woman in the parking lot of Borgetti's Bar and Grill. One shot hit her in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement said was a non-life threatening wound.
Several shots also went into the restaurant, but only the woman in the parking lot was hit.
No word yet on the identity of the suspect or if he is in custody.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
