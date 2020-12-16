ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is recovering at a local hospital after being shot overnight Wednesday.
Around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman was shot in the jaw near Skinker and Delmar Boulevards. The woman then drove herself to Union and Lilian shortly after.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
