ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while on Interstate 70 in St. Louis Sunday.
Around 12:30 a.m., a woman was shot in the head on the highway near Madison Avenue. She was unconscious but breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate further.
