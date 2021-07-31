NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting left a woman wounded in a north St. Louis neighborhood Saturday.
Around 12:20 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was a passenger in a car that was traveling on westbound Interstate 70 and Adelaide when she heard gunshots. Police said she was shot in the head and critically injured. The driver drove to the 6100 block of North Broadway where they called police for help. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
