NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting left a woman wounded in a north St. Louis neighborhood Saturday.
Around 12:20 a.m., a woman was shot near North Broadway and Carrie just blocks from O'Fallon Park in the O'Fallon neighborhood. She was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
No additional information has been released.
