SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a south St. Louis neighborhood Saturday morning.
A woman was shot in her chest in the 3800 block of Louisiana about 7:35 a.m. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
