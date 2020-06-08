SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after shots rang out during a water balloon fight in south St. Louis Sunday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m., a woman was having a rolling water balloon fight with several friends near Winnebago and Tennessee in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
According to police, a bald man in his 50s with red facial hair was driving his moped through the area when he was hit with a water balloon. The man then followed the woman's car and started shooting at her.
She was shot in the back and called police when she got home. Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call local police.
