ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot in the chest in St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the 1600 block of Pine Street when someone shot her in the chest round 9;30 p.m. This is the Downtown West neighborhood.
She was conscious and breathing when paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
