NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman died after she was shot in the back of the head in North City Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 15th Street and Mullanphy around 12:15 p.m., police say.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
