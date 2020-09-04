ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot in front of her daughter in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Police said the 27-year-old mother was arguing with a 26-year-old man while inside a car in the 5100 block of Cote Brilliante just before 5 p.m. During the argument, the man reportedly shot the woman in the leg.
The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police said a gun was recovered.
