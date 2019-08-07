ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is recovering Wednesday after she says someone shot her when she refused to give up her car in an attempted carjacking near a popular shopping plaza.
It happened at the PNC Bank on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. The victim, who doesn't want to be identified, says she pulled up close to the ATM just before noon on July 28. She says she saw a man suddenly appear behind her vehicle holding a gun.
She tells News 4 the man demanded she get out of her car. When she started to drive off, she says he shot her, hitting her in the shoulder.
“Who would have thought he would have shot her? That’s terrible. Sad times we’re living in," said Maoise Palmer, who regularly shops at the nearby Buzz Westfall Shopping Plaza.
“That’ll make me think twice about coming up here by myself," said Palmer.
Palmer and several other shoppers describe the shopping plaza as safe and popular.
“You can go anywhere to eat, or anything, grocery shopping," said Dejah Edwards.
Police are still searching for the gunman. The bank says the surveillance camera above the ATM works and should have caught it. It's not clear yet if police have the video.
